Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Friday, September 20 Racing Club 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 2 1 12 7 17 2 Arsenal 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 3 San Lorenzo 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 4 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 6 Lanus 7 3 3 1 13 4 12 7 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 6 3 12 8 Boca Juniors 7 4 0 3 10 11 12 9 Estudiantes 7 2 4 1 7 5 10 10 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 1 3 6 7 10 12 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 13 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 14 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 15 Quilmes 7 3 0 4 5 10 9 16 River Plate 7 2 2 3 6 5 8 17 Tigre 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 18 Olimpo 8 1 3 4 8 12 6 19 Rosario Central 7 2 0 5 5 10 6 20 Racing Club 8 0 2 6 3 14 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 21 Rosario Central v Arsenal (2315) Sunday, September 22 Quilmes v Lanus (1700) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Lorenzo (1915) Estudiantes v Gimnasia-La Plata (1915) Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2115) Monday, September 23 River Plate v All Boys (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2320)