March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Tigre 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Belgrano 2
Friday, March 20
Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 5 5 0 0 8 2 15
2 Boca Juniors 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
3 Lanus 6 3 3 0 9 2 12
4 San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
5 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
6 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
7 Belgrano 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
7 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
9 River Plate 5 2 3 0 13 9 9
10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 3 0 6 3 9
11 Racing Club 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
12 Independiente 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
13 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
14 Banfield 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
15 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 4 0 7 6 7
16 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
17 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
18 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
19 Defensa y justicia 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
20 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
21 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
22 Huracan 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
23 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
24 Arsenal 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
25 Sarmiento 5 0 3 2 6 10 3
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 0 3 3 3 9 3
27 Crucero del Norte 5 0 2 3 1 5 2
28 Nueva Chicago 5 0 2 3 5 10 2
29 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2
30 Atletico Rafaela 5 0 1 4 3 10 1
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 21
Independiente v Arsenal (2310)
Huracan v Argentinos Juniors (2330)
Sarmiento v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Sunday, March 22
Atletico Rafaela v Rosario Central (1900)
Defensa y justicia v Racing Club (2000)
Estudiantes v Banfield (2000)
River Plate v Godoy Cruz (2115)
Monday, March 23
San Martin (San Juan) v Boca Juniors (0030)
Nueva Chicago v San Lorenzo (1900)
Aldosivi v Union (Santa Fe) (2110)
Tuesday, March 24
Temperley v Olimpo (0010)