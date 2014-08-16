Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 16
Banfield 2 Defensa y justicia 3
Olimpo 2 Tigre 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1
Friday, August 15
Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
2 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
3 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
5 Racing Club 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
7 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 River Plate 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 16
Estudiantes v Independiente (2330)
Sunday, August 17
Racing Club v San Lorenzo (1815)
River Plate v Rosario Central (2115)
Monday, August 18
Atletico Belgrano v Boca Juniors (0030)
Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (1815)
Atletico Rafaela v Lanus (2330)