May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 30 Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Nueva Chicago 0 Temperley 2 Sarmiento 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Friday, May 29 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 14 10 1 3 23 8 31 2 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 21 9 28 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 13 7 6 0 20 11 27 4 Belgrano 14 8 2 4 19 11 26 5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25 6 Racing Club 13 6 6 1 16 6 24 7 Newell's Old Boys 13 6 4 3 15 10 22 8 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22 9 Aldosivi 13 6 3 4 18 16 21 10 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 6 3 12 12 21 11 Banfield 13 6 2 5 19 17 20 12 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 5 5 4 17 16 20 13 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 7 2 21 17 19 14 Estudiantes 13 5 4 4 15 17 19 15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18 16 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17 17 Sarmiento 14 4 5 5 16 18 17 18 Independiente 13 3 7 3 17 14 16 19 Temperley 14 4 4 6 10 12 16 20 Godoy Cruz 13 4 4 5 13 18 16 21 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15 22 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15 23 Quilmes 14 3 4 7 16 23 13 24 Defensa y justicia 13 2 4 7 12 18 10 25 Olimpo 13 1 7 5 5 11 10 26 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10 27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9 28 Atletico Rafaela 13 1 6 6 11 19 9 29 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6 30 Arsenal 13 0 4 9 6 22 4 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 30 Independiente v Tigre (2315) Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330) Union (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2330) Sunday, May 31 Aldosivi v Racing Club (1900) San Martin (San Juan) v Defensa y justicia (1900) River Plate v Rosario Central (2115) Estudiantes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2230) Monday, June 1 Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (0030) Arsenal v Crucero del Norte (1900) Tuesday, June 2 Huracan v Atletico Rafaela (0010) Lanus v Olimpo (0010)