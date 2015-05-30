May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 30
Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Temperley 2
Sarmiento 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Friday, May 29
Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 14 10 1 3 23 8 31
2 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 21 9 28
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 13 7 6 0 20 11 27
4 Belgrano 14 8 2 4 19 11 26
5 River Plate 12 7 4 1 24 15 25
6 Racing Club 13 6 6 1 16 6 24
7 Newell's Old Boys 13 6 4 3 15 10 22
8 Tigre 12 6 4 2 14 9 22
9 Aldosivi 13 6 3 4 18 16 21
10 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 6 3 12 12 21
11 Banfield 13 6 2 5 19 17 20
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 5 5 4 17 16 20
13 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 7 2 21 17 19
14 Estudiantes 13 5 4 4 15 17 19
15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 4 6 3 17 15 18
16 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
17 Sarmiento 14 4 5 5 16 18 17
18 Independiente 13 3 7 3 17 14 16
19 Temperley 14 4 4 6 10 12 16
20 Godoy Cruz 13 4 4 5 13 18 16
21 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15
23 Quilmes 14 3 4 7 16 23 13
24 Defensa y justicia 13 2 4 7 12 18 10
25 Olimpo 13 1 7 5 5 11 10
26 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10
27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9
28 Atletico Rafaela 13 1 6 6 11 19 9
29 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6
30 Arsenal 13 0 4 9 6 22 4
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 30
Independiente v Tigre (2315)
Newell's Old Boys v Banfield (2330)
Union (Santa Fe) v Godoy Cruz (2330)
Sunday, May 31
Aldosivi v Racing Club (1900)
San Martin (San Juan) v Defensa y justicia (1900)
River Plate v Rosario Central (2115)
Estudiantes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2230)
Monday, June 1
Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (0030)
Arsenal v Crucero del Norte (1900)
Tuesday, June 2
Huracan v Atletico Rafaela (0010)
Lanus v Olimpo (0010)