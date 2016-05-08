May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Arsenal 1 Rosario Central 0 Atletico Tucuman 2 Belgrano 1 Boca Juniors 0 Huracan 0 Lanus 2 Aldosivi 0 Saturday, May 7 Racing Club 0 Estudiantes 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 San Lorenzo 2 River Plate 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Temperley 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Friday, May 6 Quilmes 1 Godoy Cruz 3 Union (Santa Fe) 4 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 14 9 3 2 26 12 30 2 San Lorenzo 14 9 3 2 20 15 30 3 Arsenal 14 7 3 4 19 12 24 4 Velez Sarsfield 14 7 1 6 20 19 22 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 13 15 21 6 Independiente 13 5 5 3 14 9 20 7 Rosario Central 14 5 4 5 18 14 19 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 2 7 21 26 17 9 Patronato 13 4 4 5 18 22 16 10 River Plate 14 3 6 5 19 20 15 11 Quilmes 14 3 5 6 20 28 14 12 Belgrano 14 3 4 7 20 23 13 13 Banfield 13 2 6 5 13 18 12 14 Olimpo 13 3 3 7 10 17 12 15 Sarmiento 13 2 5 6 8 17 11 Zone B 1 Lanus 14 12 1 1 26 6 37 2 Estudiantes 14 8 4 2 21 9 28 3 Atletico Tucuman 14 8 3 3 22 15 27 4 Defensa y Justicia 14 6 3 5 23 15 21 5 Huracan 14 6 3 5 17 13 21 6 Racing Club 14 5 6 3 26 24 21 7 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 5 4 22 20 20 8 San Martin (San Juan) 14 5 5 4 19 17 20 9 Boca Juniors 14 5 4 5 14 10 19 10 Aldosivi 14 3 5 6 17 25 14 11 Tigre 13 3 4 6 18 17 13 12 Newell's Old Boys 14 2 7 5 14 18 13 13 Temperley 14 3 4 7 12 19 13 14 Atletico Rafaela 13 2 2 9 13 28 8 15 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 5 8 8 28 8 Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Atletico Rafaela v Tigre (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Gimnasia-La Plata v Independiente (2345) Monday, May 9 Olimpo v Banfield (2200) Tuesday, May 10 Sarmiento v Patronato (0015)