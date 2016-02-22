Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, February 22 Quilmes 2 Patronato 2 Sunday, February 21 Rosario Central 3 River Plate 3 Belgrano 0 Banfield 0 Godoy Cruz 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Independiente 1 Racing Club 1 Tigre 0 Defensa y Justicia 2 Saturday, February 20 Boca Juniors 4 Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Olimpo 0 San Lorenzo 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 2 San Lorenzo 4 3 1 0 9 5 10 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 0 1 10 7 9 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 7 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 8 Independiente 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 9 River Plate 4 1 1 2 11 9 4 10 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 11 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 12 Patronato 4 0 3 1 6 7 3 13 Sarmiento 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 14 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 6 12 2 15 Olimpo 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 Zone B 1 Atletico Tucuman 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 2 Lanus 3 3 0 0 4 1 9 3 Defensa y Justicia 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 4 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 5 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 6 Union (Santa Fe) 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 7 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 8 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 9 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 0 3 7 8 3 10 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 11 Tigre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 12 Racing Club 4 0 2 2 4 10 2 13 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 14 Temperley 3 0 1 2 0 4 1 15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, February 23 Arsenal v Sarmiento (0015) Union (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (0015) Atletico Rafaela v Temperley (2200) Wednesday, February 24 Aldosivi v Estudiantes (0015) Lanus v Atletico Tucuman (0015)