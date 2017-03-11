March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Talleres Independiente Postponed
Defensa y Justicia 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
San Lorenzo 2 Belgrano 1
Friday, March 10
Patronato 4 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 14 9 4 1 35 13 31
2 San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 29 19 31
3 Newell's Old Boys 15 8 4 3 21 12 28
4 Estudiantes 15 8 3 4 25 16 27
5 Banfield 14 8 3 3 19 14 27
-------------------------
6 Lanus 14 7 5 2 17 9 26
7 River Plate 14 6 4 4 22 17 22
8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 6 4 4 15 14 22
9 Independiente 14 6 4 4 11 10 22
10 Racing Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21
11 Patronato 15 6 3 6 17 16 21
-------------------------
12 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20
13 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 6 2 6 13 13 20
14 Defensa y Justicia 15 5 5 5 13 14 20
15 Atletico Tucuman 14 5 4 5 16 15 19
16 Quilmes 14 5 4 5 11 18 19
17 Tigre 14 4 6 4 18 16 18
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 4 6 4 11 10 18
19 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 2 7 13 13 17
20 Godoy Cruz 14 5 2 7 14 21 17
21 Velez Sarsfield 15 5 2 8 13 21 17
22 Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 13 15 16
23 Rosario Central 14 3 6 5 15 14 15
24 Olimpo 14 3 6 5 13 14 15
25 San Martin (San Juan) 14 3 5 6 14 26 14
26 Aldosivi 14 2 7 5 9 14 13
27 Temperley 14 3 4 7 7 17 13
28 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11
29 Belgrano 15 1 7 7 7 16 10
30 Arsenal 15 1 5 9 12 29 8
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 11
Banfield v Boca Juniors (2210)
San Martin (San Juan) v Huracan (2300)
Sunday, March 12
Talleres v Independiente (0010) Postponed
Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (2000)
Racing Club v Lanus (2000)
Temperley v Tigre (2000)
River Plate v Union (Santa Fe) (2210)
Rosario Central v Godoy Cruz (2210)
Monday, March 13
Atletico Tucuman v Sarmiento (0020)
Aldosivi v Atletico Rafaela (2200)
Tuesday, March 14
Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (0015)