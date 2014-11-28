Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 28
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 17 11 2 4 26 16 35
-------------------------
2 River Plate 17 9 6 2 30 11 33
3 Lanus 17 10 3 4 26 21 33
4 Independiente 17 9 3 5 30 25 30
5 Boca Juniors 17 9 3 5 23 19 30
6 Estudiantes 17 8 4 5 19 17 28
7 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 20 25
8 Newell's Old Boys 17 6 6 5 21 23 24
9 Tigre 17 7 2 8 25 21 23
10 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 21 22 23
11 Velez Sarsfield 17 6 4 7 19 20 22
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21
13 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 31 35 21
14 Banfield 17 5 5 7 21 19 20
15 San Lorenzo 17 6 2 9 20 22 20
16 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19
17 Defensa y justicia 17 5 4 8 19 28 19
18 Rosario Central 17 5 3 9 18 23 18
19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15
20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, November 28
Defensa y justicia v Velez Sarsfield (2330)
Saturday, November 29
San Lorenzo v Estudiantes (2000)
Sunday, November 30
Independiente v Newell's Old Boys (0030)
Rosario Central v Racing Club (2000)
Tigre v Atletico Rafaela (2000)
River Plate v Banfield (2115)
Monday, December 1
Lanus v Boca Juniors (0030)
Godoy Cruz v Olimpo (2110)
Arsenal v Belgrano (2330)