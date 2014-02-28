Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday Friday, February 28 Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Godoy Cruz 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 ------------------------- 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 0 1 6 4 9 3 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 3 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 5 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 6 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 7 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 8 Rosario Central 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 9 Atletico Belgrano 4 1 3 0 8 7 6 10 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 11 Tigre 4 1 3 0 1 0 6 12 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 13 Boca Juniors 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 14 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 15 River Plate 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 16 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 17 Lanus 4 1 1 2 6 9 4 18 All Boys 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 19 Racing Club 4 1 0 3 4 5 3 20 Quilmes 4 0 0 4 0 6 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 28 Racing Club v All Boys (2330) Saturday, March 1 Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (2100) Atletico Rafaela v Atletico Belgrano (2115) Argentinos Juniors v Arsenal (2310) Rosario Central v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330) Sunday, March 2 Olimpo v Lanus (2000) Quilmes v Tigre (2000) River Plate v San Lorenzo (2115) Monday, March 3 Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0030)
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks