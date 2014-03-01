March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Belgrano 2
Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 0
Friday, February 28
Racing Club 1 All Boys 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
2 Godoy Cruz 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
3 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 3 0 10 8 9
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 0 1 6 4 9
5 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
5 San Lorenzo 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
8 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
9 Rosario Central 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
10 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
11 Tigre 4 1 3 0 1 0 6
12 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
13 All Boys 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
14 Racing Club 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
15 Olimpo 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
16 River Plate 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
17 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
18 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
19 Lanus 4 1 1 2 6 9 4
20 Quilmes 4 0 0 4 0 6 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 1
Argentinos Juniors v Arsenal (2310)
Rosario Central v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)
Sunday, March 2
Olimpo v Lanus (2000)
Quilmes v Tigre (2000)
River Plate v San Lorenzo (2115)
Monday, March 3
Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0030)