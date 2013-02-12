Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 11
Lanus 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Sunday, February 10
Atletico Belgrano 1 River Plate 2
Atletico Rafaela 3 Racing Club 0
Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 3
Saturday, February 9
San Martin (San Juan) 0 San Lorenzo 0
All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Boca Juniors 3 Quilmes 2
Estudiantes 1 Tigre 3
Friday, February 8
Argentinos Juniors 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 River Plate 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Independiente 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 4 0