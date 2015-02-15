Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Boca Juniors 3 Olimpo 1
Quilmes 0 Lanus 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Huracan 0
Saturday, February 14
Banfield 0 Temperley 1
Crucero del Norte 0 Tigre 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Independiente 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 1
Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
San Lorenzo 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Friday, February 13
Racing Club 0 Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Aldosivi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
5 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Crucero del Norte 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nueva Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sarmiento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
22 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
23 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
23 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
23 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
23 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
23 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
28 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
29 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
29 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-3: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, February 15
Argentinos Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2210)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 16
Sarmiento v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Estudiantes (2100)
Tuesday, February 17
Belgrano v Nueva Chicago (0010)