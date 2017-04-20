April 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 19 Racing Club 4 Tigre 1 Talleres 0 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 20 13 5 2 45 18 44 2 Newell's Old Boys 20 11 6 3 27 13 39 3 Estudiantes 20 11 5 4 34 19 38 4 River Plate 20 11 5 4 33 20 38 5 San Lorenzo 20 11 4 5 36 26 37 ------------------------- 6 Racing Club 20 11 3 6 35 23 36 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 20 11 3 6 20 14 36 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 20 9 7 4 19 12 34 9 Banfield 20 10 3 7 27 25 33 10 Independiente 19 8 7 4 20 12 31 11 Talleres 20 8 6 6 21 17 30 ------------------------- 12 Lanus 20 8 6 6 23 21 30 13 Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 23 19 28 14 Atletico Tucuman 20 7 6 7 22 21 27 15 Union (Santa Fe) 20 7 6 7 20 23 27 16 Godoy Cruz 20 8 2 10 22 27 26 17 Defensa y Justicia 19 6 6 7 16 18 24 18 Patronato 20 6 6 8 19 24 24 19 Atletico Rafaela 20 6 5 9 19 20 23 20 Velez Sarsfield 20 6 4 10 17 29 22 21 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 16 18 21 22 Tigre 20 5 6 9 24 30 21 23 Temperley 20 5 6 9 16 25 21 24 Huracan 20 4 8 8 15 19 20 25 Sarmiento 20 5 5 10 19 24 20 26 Aldosivi 20 4 8 8 13 21 20 27 Quilmes 20 5 4 11 14 31 19 28 San Martin (San Juan) 20 3 9 8 15 29 18 29 Belgrano 20 2 8 10 11 22 14 30 Arsenal 20 2 5 13 16 37 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 22 San Lorenzo v Temperley (0015) Aldosivi v Newell's Old Boys (1700) Racing Club v Atletico Tucuman (1900) Banfield v Quilmes (1910) Defensa y Justicia v Lanus (1915) Velez Sarsfield v Union (Santa Fe) (2120) Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330) Sunday, April 23 Estudiantes v Huracan (1815) Atletico Rafaela v Boca Juniors (1915) San Martin (San Juan) v Belgrano (2000) River Plate v Sarmiento (2115) Talleres v Godoy Cruz (2230) Arsenal v Independiente (2315) Monday, April 24 Patronato v Olimpo (2200) Tuesday, April 25 Colon (Santa Fe) v Tigre (0015)