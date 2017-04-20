April 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 19
Racing Club 4 Tigre 1
Talleres 0 Independiente 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 20 13 5 2 45 18 44
2 Newell's Old Boys 20 11 6 3 27 13 39
3 Estudiantes 20 11 5 4 34 19 38
4 River Plate 20 11 5 4 33 20 38
5 San Lorenzo 20 11 4 5 36 26 37
-------------------------
6 Racing Club 20 11 3 6 35 23 36
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 20 11 3 6 20 14 36
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 20 9 7 4 19 12 34
9 Banfield 20 10 3 7 27 25 33
10 Independiente 19 8 7 4 20 12 31
11 Talleres 20 8 6 6 21 17 30
-------------------------
12 Lanus 20 8 6 6 23 21 30
13 Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 23 19 28
14 Atletico Tucuman 20 7 6 7 22 21 27
15 Union (Santa Fe) 20 7 6 7 20 23 27
16 Godoy Cruz 20 8 2 10 22 27 26
17 Defensa y Justicia 19 6 6 7 16 18 24
18 Patronato 20 6 6 8 19 24 24
19 Atletico Rafaela 20 6 5 9 19 20 23
20 Velez Sarsfield 20 6 4 10 17 29 22
21 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 16 18 21
22 Tigre 20 5 6 9 24 30 21
23 Temperley 20 5 6 9 16 25 21
24 Huracan 20 4 8 8 15 19 20
25 Sarmiento 20 5 5 10 19 24 20
26 Aldosivi 20 4 8 8 13 21 20
27 Quilmes 20 5 4 11 14 31 19
28 San Martin (San Juan) 20 3 9 8 15 29 18
29 Belgrano 20 2 8 10 11 22 14
30 Arsenal 20 2 5 13 16 37 11
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 22
San Lorenzo v Temperley (0015)
Aldosivi v Newell's Old Boys (1700)
Racing Club v Atletico Tucuman (1900)
Banfield v Quilmes (1910)
Defensa y Justicia v Lanus (1915)
Velez Sarsfield v Union (Santa Fe) (2120)
Rosario Central v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)
Sunday, April 23
Estudiantes v Huracan (1815)
Atletico Rafaela v Boca Juniors (1915)
San Martin (San Juan) v Belgrano (2000)
River Plate v Sarmiento (2115)
Talleres v Godoy Cruz (2230)
Arsenal v Independiente (2315)
Monday, April 24
Patronato v Olimpo (2200)
Tuesday, April 25
Colon (Santa Fe) v Tigre (0015)