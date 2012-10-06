Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 All Boys 1 Friday, October 5 Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 0 Lanus 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 9 5 4 0 10 4 19 2 Racing Club 9 5 2 2 14 5 17 3 Velez Sarsfield 9 5 2 2 14 8 17 4 Boca Juniors 9 5 2 2 13 11 17 5 Atletico Belgrano 9 4 4 1 10 6 16 6 Godoy Cruz 9 5 1 3 9 7 16 7 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 9 9 16 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 4 3 2 15 12 15 9 Lanus 10 4 2 4 10 6 14 10 Atletico Rafaela 9 3 4 2 13 10 13 11 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 4 3 13 17 13 12 River Plate 9 3 3 3 14 11 12 13 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 7 14 12 14 Quilmes 10 2 5 3 10 12 11 15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 13 15 10 17 San Lorenzo 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 18 Independiente 9 1 4 4 6 11 7 19 Tigre 10 0 6 4 9 16 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 10 0 3 7 8 17 3 Still being played (GMT): Saturday, October 6 Colon (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (2330) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Atletico Belgrano v Boca Juniors (1800) Independiente v Atletico Rafaela (2015) Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (2015) River Plate v Godoy Cruz (2230)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.