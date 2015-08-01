Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Sunday, August 2
Defensa y justicia River Plate Postponed
San Martin (San Juan) Lanus Postponed
Saturday, August 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 1 Nueva Chicago 0
San Lorenzo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Friday, July 31
Temperley 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Aldosivi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 19 12 4 3 29 10 40
2 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 29 12 40
-------------------------
3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37
4 Rosario Central 18 9 8 1 25 15 35
5 Racing Club 18 9 6 3 24 14 33
6 Belgrano 18 10 3 5 23 14 33
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 5 5 27 20 32
8 Tigre 18 8 7 3 19 13 31
9 Estudiantes 19 8 6 5 19 19 30
10 Independiente 18 7 8 3 25 16 29
11 Lanus 18 7 6 5 22 18 27
12 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 9 3 27 24 27
13 Banfield 18 7 5 6 22 20 26
14 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 9 4 23 22 24
15 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 18 19 24
16 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22
17 Aldosivi 19 6 4 9 23 28 22
18 Godoy Cruz 19 5 7 7 17 22 22
19 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 16 21 22
20 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 5 9 20 23 20
21 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 21 27 19
22 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18
22 Sarmiento 18 4 6 8 17 22 18
24 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 3 9 6 16 23 18
25 Huracan 18 4 5 9 18 24 17
26 Olimpo 18 3 8 7 12 18 17
27 Atletico Rafaela 19 3 6 10 18 33 15
28 Arsenal 18 3 5 10 13 27 14
29 Crucero del Norte 18 3 4 11 15 27 13
30 Nueva Chicago 19 0 8 11 8 25 8
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Colon (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2300)
Rosario Central v Sarmiento (2300)
Sunday, August 2
Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (1830)
Racing Club v Belgrano (1900)
Crucero del Norte v Huracan (2030)
Boca Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (2115)
Monday, August 3
Tigre v Quilmes (2100)
Tuesday, August 4
Banfield v Arsenal (0010)