Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Sunday, August 2 Defensa y justicia River Plate Postponed San Martin (San Juan) Lanus Postponed Saturday, August 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1 Nueva Chicago 0 San Lorenzo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Friday, July 31 Temperley 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Aldosivi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 19 12 4 3 29 10 40 2 Boca Juniors 18 12 4 2 29 12 40 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37 4 Rosario Central 18 9 8 1 25 15 35 5 Racing Club 18 9 6 3 24 14 33 6 Belgrano 18 10 3 5 23 14 33 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 5 5 27 20 32 8 Tigre 18 8 7 3 19 13 31 9 Estudiantes 19 8 6 5 19 19 30 10 Independiente 18 7 8 3 25 16 29 11 Lanus 18 7 6 5 22 18 27 12 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 9 3 27 24 27 13 Banfield 18 7 5 6 22 20 26 14 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 9 4 23 22 24 15 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 18 19 24 16 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22 17 Aldosivi 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 18 Godoy Cruz 19 5 7 7 17 22 22 19 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 16 21 22 20 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 5 9 20 23 20 21 Quilmes 18 5 4 9 21 27 19 22 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18 22 Sarmiento 18 4 6 8 17 22 18 24 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 3 9 6 16 23 18 25 Huracan 18 4 5 9 18 24 17 26 Olimpo 18 3 8 7 12 18 17 27 Atletico Rafaela 19 3 6 10 18 33 15 28 Arsenal 18 3 5 10 13 27 14 29 Crucero del Norte 18 3 4 11 15 27 13 30 Nueva Chicago 19 0 8 11 8 25 8 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 2 Defensa y justicia v River Plate Postponed San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus Postponed Saturday, August 1 Colon (Santa Fe) v Independiente (2300) Rosario Central v Sarmiento (2300) Sunday, August 2 Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (1830) Racing Club v Belgrano (1900) Crucero del Norte v Huracan (2030) Boca Juniors v Union (Santa Fe) (2115) Monday, August 3 Tigre v Quilmes (2100) Tuesday, August 4 Banfield v Arsenal (0010)