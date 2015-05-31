May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Aldosivi 1 Racing Club 2
River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Defensa y justicia 2
Saturday, May 30
Independiente 1 Tigre 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Temperley 2
Sarmiento 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Friday, May 29
Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 14 10 1 3 23 8 31
2 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 21 9 28
-------------------------
3 River Plate 13 8 4 1 26 15 28
4 Racing Club 14 7 6 1 18 7 27
5 Rosario Central 14 7 6 1 20 13 27
6 Belgrano 14 8 2 4 19 11 26
7 Newell's Old Boys 14 6 5 3 16 11 23
8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 7 2 22 17 22
9 Tigre 13 6 4 3 14 10 22
10 Banfield 14 6 3 5 20 18 21
11 Aldosivi 14 6 3 5 19 18 21
12 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 6 3 12 12 21
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 5 5 4 17 16 20
14 Independiente 14 4 7 3 18 14 19
15 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 7 3 19 17 19
16 Estudiantes 13 5 4 4 15 17 19
17 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17
18 Sarmiento 14 4 5 5 16 18 17
19 Temperley 14 4 4 6 10 12 16
20 Godoy Cruz 14 4 4 6 13 19 16
21 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 3 6 14 14 15
22 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 3 6 4 13 17 15
23 Quilmes 14 3 4 7 16 23 13
24 Defensa y justicia 14 2 5 7 14 20 11
25 Olimpo 13 1 7 5 5 11 10
26 Crucero del Norte 13 2 4 7 10 18 10
27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9
28 Atletico Rafaela 13 1 6 6 11 19 9
29 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6
30 Arsenal 13 0 4 9 6 22 4
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, May 31
Estudiantes v Colon (Santa Fe) (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 1
Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (0030)
Arsenal v Crucero del Norte (1900)
Tuesday, June 2
Huracan v Atletico Rafaela (0010)
Lanus v Olimpo (0010)