Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Boca Juniors 4 Quilmes 1
Estudiantes 3 Temperley 0
Lanus 0 Aldosivi 0
Patronato 1 San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 0 Banfield 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Belgrano 2
Saturday, September 24
Huracan 0 Sarmiento 0
Independiente 1 Tigre 1
Atletico Rafaela 0 Rosario Central 0
Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Tucuman 1
Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 3
Friday, September 23
Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 4 4 0 0 9 0 12
2 Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
4 San Lorenzo 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
5 Independiente 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
6 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 8 3 7
7 River Plate 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
9 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
10 Union (Santa Fe) 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
-------------------------
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
12 Atletico Tucuman 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
13 Olimpo 4 1 2 1 3 1 5
14 Sarmiento 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
15 Lanus 4 1 2 1 1 1 5
16 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
17 Rosario Central 4 1 2 1 2 3 5
18 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
19 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
20 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
21 Huracan 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
22 Velez Sarsfield 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
23 San Martin (San Juan) 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
24 Defensa y Justicia 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
24 Talleres 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
26 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
27 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
28 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 1 5 2
29 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
29 Patronato 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 25
Defensa y Justicia v River Plate (2300)
Monday, September 26
Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200)
Tuesday, September 27
San Martin (San Juan) v Colon (Santa Fe) (0015)