Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, November 14 All Boys 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Tuesday, November 13 Quilmes 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Argentinos Juniors 2 Estudiantes 1 Union (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 15 10 2 3 24 11 32 2 Newell's Old Boys 14 7 7 0 14 6 28 3 Lanus 14 8 2 4 19 8 26 4 Atletico Belgrano 14 7 5 2 17 9 26 5 Racing Club 14 6 5 3 16 7 23 6 Boca Juniors 14 6 5 3 19 17 23 7 Estudiantes 15 6 3 6 15 15 21 8 River Plate 14 5 5 4 23 14 20 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 4 7 4 19 19 19 10 Godoy Cruz 14 5 4 5 12 16 19 11 All Boys 15 4 6 5 16 20 18 12 Argentinos Juniors 15 4 6 5 16 21 18 13 Quilmes 15 3 8 4 15 17 17 14 Atletico Rafaela 14 4 4 6 18 21 16 15 San Lorenzo 15 3 7 5 15 18 16 16 Arsenal 14 4 4 6 11 21 16 17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 17 18 15 18 Independiente 13 3 5 5 9 13 14 19 Tigre 13 0 7 6 11 22 7 20 Union (Santa Fe) 15 0 5 10 13 26 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 14 Independiente v Atletico Belgrano (2215) Thursday, November 15 Atletico Rafaela v River Plate (0030) Godoy Cruz v Racing Club (2000) Lanus v San Martin (San Juan) (2215) Friday, November 16 Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (0030) Tigre v Arsenal (0030)