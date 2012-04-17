April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship
r esults and standings on Monday.
Lanus 1 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0
Played on Sunday.
Tigre 2 Boca Juniors 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Newell's Old Boys 3 Banfield 0
UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 0
Played on Saturday.
San MartÃn (San Juan) 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 aband.85'
Independiente 4 Racing Club 1
Olimpo 1 All Boys 2
San Lorenzo 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Played on Friday.
Estudiantes 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 6 2 2 19 10 20
-------------------------
2 Newell's Old Boys 10 6 2 2 13 6 20
3 Arsenal 10 5 3 2 11 7 18
4 Tigre 10 5 2 3 12 8 17
5 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 4 1 15 8 16
6 Estudiantes 10 4 4 2 12 11 16
7 All Boys 10 4 4 2 8 7 16
8 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 6 1 14 9 15
9 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 3 3 9 10 15
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14
11 Independiente 10 4 1 5 15 16 13
12 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 3 4 9 9 12
13 San Lorenzo 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
14 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 1 6 11 13 10
15 Lanus 10 3 1 6 9 11 10
16 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 3 4 10 13 9
17 Racing Club 10 2 3 5 9 13 9
18 Godoy Cruz 10 1 6 3 7 12 9
19 Banfield 10 2 3 5 10 19 9
20 Olimpo 10 2 1 7 12 21 7
1: Copa Libertadores
