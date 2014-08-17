Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Racing Club 2 San Lorenzo 0 River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0 Saturday, August 16 Estudiantes 1 Independiente 0 Banfield 2 Defensa y justicia 3 Olimpo 2 Tigre 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1 Friday, August 15 Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 6 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 7 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Rosario Central 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Boca Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 18 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Atletico Belgrano v Boca Juniors (0030) Quilmes v Godoy Cruz (1815) Atletico Rafaela v Lanus (2330)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8