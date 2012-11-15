Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, November 15
Godoy Cruz 0 Racing Club 1
Wednesday, November 14
Atletico Rafaela 0 River Plate 0
All Boys 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Independiente 0 Atletico Belgrano 1 aband.46'
Tuesday, November 13
Quilmes 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Argentinos Juniors 2 Estudiantes 1
Union (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 15 10 2 3 24 11 32
2 Newell's Old Boys 14 7 7 0 14 6 28
3 Lanus 14 8 2 4 19 8 26
4 Racing Club 15 7 5 3 17 7 26
5 Atletico Belgrano 14 7 5 2 17 9 26
6 Boca Juniors 14 6 5 3 19 17 23
7 River Plate 15 5 6 4 23 14 21
8 Estudiantes 15 6 3 6 15 15 21
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 4 7 4 19 19 19
10 Godoy Cruz 15 5 4 6 12 17 19
11 All Boys 15 4 6 5 16 20 18
12 Argentinos Juniors 15 4 6 5 16 21 18
13 Quilmes 15 3 8 4 15 17 17
14 Atletico Rafaela 15 4 5 6 18 21 17
15 San Lorenzo 15 3 7 5 15 18 16
16 Arsenal 14 4 4 6 11 21 16
17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 3 7 17 18 15
18 Independiente 13 3 5 5 9 13 14
19 Tigre 13 0 7 6 11 22 7
20 Union (Santa Fe) 15 0 5 10 13 26 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, November 14
Independiente v Atletico Belgrano (2215) aband.46'
Thursday, November 15
Lanus v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)
Friday, November 16
Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (0030)
Tigre v Arsenal (0030)