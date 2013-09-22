Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
Argentinos Juniors 0 Boca Juniors 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 2
Estudiantes 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Quilmes 0 Lanus 0
Saturday, September 21
Rosario Central 1 Arsenal 1
Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 1
Friday, September 20
Racing Club 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 2 1 12 7 17
2 San Lorenzo 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
3 Arsenal 8 3 5 0 9 4 14
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 2 2 9 8 14
5 Argentinos Juniors 8 4 2 2 8 7 14
6 Lanus 8 3 4 1 13 4 13
7 Boca Juniors 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 6 3 12
9 Estudiantes 8 2 5 1 8 6 11
10 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 3 1 4 6 9 10
12 Quilmes 8 3 1 4 5 10 10
13 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9
14 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
15 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
16 River Plate 7 2 2 3 6 5 8
17 Tigre 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
18 Rosario Central 8 2 1 5 6 11 7
19 Olimpo 8 1 3 4 8 12 6
20 Racing Club 8 0 2 6 3 14 2
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 23
River Plate v All Boys (0015)
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2320)