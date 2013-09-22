Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Argentinos Juniors 0 Boca Juniors 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 2 Estudiantes 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Quilmes 0 Lanus 0 Saturday, September 21 Rosario Central 1 Arsenal 1 Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 Friday, September 20 Racing Club 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Tigre 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 2 1 12 7 17 2 San Lorenzo 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 3 Arsenal 8 3 5 0 9 4 14 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 2 2 9 8 14 5 Argentinos Juniors 8 4 2 2 8 7 14 6 Lanus 8 3 4 1 13 4 13 7 Boca Juniors 8 4 1 3 10 11 13 8 Godoy Cruz 8 3 3 2 6 3 12 9 Estudiantes 8 2 5 1 8 6 11 10 Atletico Rafaela 7 3 1 3 9 10 10 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 3 1 4 6 9 10 12 Quilmes 8 3 1 4 5 10 10 13 All Boys 7 2 3 2 8 5 9 14 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 3 2 7 7 9 15 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 3 3 10 11 9 16 River Plate 7 2 2 3 6 5 8 17 Tigre 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 18 Rosario Central 8 2 1 5 6 11 7 19 Olimpo 8 1 3 4 8 12 6 20 Racing Club 8 0 2 6 3 14 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 23 River Plate v All Boys (0015) Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Rafaela (2320)