Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday, April 9

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia led the U.S. Masters on six under par and Jordan Spieth was lurking two shots back after an absorbing third round at a sun-drenched Augusta on Saturday. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)