Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 23
Atletico Rafaela 0 Temperley 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
2 San Lorenzo 4 3 1 0 9 5 10
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 0 1 10 7 9
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 0 2 7 5 6
8 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Independiente 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
10 River Plate 4 1 1 2 11 9 4
11 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
12 Patronato 4 0 3 1 6 7 3
13 Sarmiento 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
14 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 6 12 2
15 Olimpo 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Zone B
1 Atletico Tucuman 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
2 Lanus 3 3 0 0 4 1 9
3 Defensa y Justicia 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
4 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
5 Aldosivi 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
6 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
7 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
8 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
10 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 0 3 7 8 3
11 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
12 Tigre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
13 Racing Club 4 0 2 2 4 10 2
14 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 24
Aldosivi v Estudiantes (0015)
Lanus v Atletico Tucuman (0015)
Friday, February 26
Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (2215)
Saturday, February 27
Banfield v Godoy Cruz (0015)
Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2000)
Sarmiento v Quilmes (2000)
Defensa y Justicia v Aldosivi (2215)
Huracan v San Lorenzo (2215)
Sunday, February 28
Patronato v Belgrano (0030)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Rosario Central (2000)
Atletico Tucuman v Atletico Rafaela (2215)
Olimpo v Arsenal (2215)
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (2215)
Monday, February 29
San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus (0030)
Velez Sarsfield v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200)
Tuesday, March 1
River Plate v Independiente (0015)
Temperley v Tigre (0015)