Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 23 Aldosivi 1 Estudiantes 2 Lanus 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Temperley 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Rosario Central 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 2 San Lorenzo 4 3 1 0 9 5 10 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 0 1 10 7 9 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 5 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 8 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 9 Independiente 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 10 River Plate 4 1 1 2 11 9 4 11 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 12 Patronato 4 0 3 1 6 7 3 13 Sarmiento 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 14 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 6 12 2 15 Olimpo 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 Zone B 1 Lanus 4 4 0 0 5 1 12 2 Atletico Tucuman 4 3 0 1 5 2 9 3 Defensa y Justicia 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 4 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 5 Estudiantes 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 6 Aldosivi 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 7 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 8 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 9 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 10 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 0 3 7 8 3 11 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 12 Tigre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 13 Racing Club 4 0 2 2 4 10 2 14 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 7 1 15 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 26 Newell's Old Boys v Union (Santa Fe) (2215) Saturday, February 27 Banfield v Godoy Cruz (0015) Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2000) Sarmiento v Quilmes (2000) Defensa y Justicia v Aldosivi (2215) Huracan v San Lorenzo (2215) Sunday, February 28 Patronato v Belgrano (0030) Colon (Santa Fe) v Rosario Central (2000) Atletico Tucuman v Atletico Rafaela (2215) Olimpo v Arsenal (2215) Racing Club v Boca Juniors (2215) Monday, February 29 San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus (0030) Velez Sarsfield v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200) Tuesday, March 1 River Plate v Independiente (0015) Temperley v Tigre (0015)