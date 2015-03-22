Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Atletico Rafaela 1 Rosario Central 1 Defensa y justicia 1 Racing Club 1 Estudiantes 1 Banfield 2 River Plate 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Saturday, March 21 Huracan 4 Argentinos Juniors 0 Independiente 4 Arsenal 0 Sarmiento 2 Crucero del Norte 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Tigre 1 Velez Sarsfield 1 Belgrano 2 Friday, March 20 Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Quilmes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosario Central 6 5 1 0 9 3 16 2 Boca Juniors 5 4 1 0 9 3 13 ------------------------- 3 Lanus 6 3 3 0 9 2 12 4 San Lorenzo 5 4 0 1 10 4 12 5 River Plate 6 3 3 0 14 9 12 6 Independiente 6 3 2 1 12 7 11 7 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 2 1 8 5 11 8 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 9 Banfield 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 10 Belgrano 6 3 1 2 8 6 10 11 Estudiantes 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 12 Racing Club 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 13 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 3 1 6 7 9 14 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 15 Huracan 6 2 1 3 8 7 7 16 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 4 0 7 6 7 17 Defensa y justicia 6 2 1 3 5 6 7 18 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 7 10 7 19 San Martin (San Juan) 5 1 3 1 6 6 6 20 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 21 Sarmiento 6 1 3 2 8 11 6 22 Aldosivi 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 24 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 25 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 0 3 3 3 9 3 27 Nueva Chicago 5 0 2 3 5 10 2 28 Crucero del Norte 6 0 2 4 2 7 2 28 Olimpo 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 30 Atletico Rafaela 6 0 2 4 4 11 2 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 23 San Martin (San Juan) v Boca Juniors (0030) Nueva Chicago v San Lorenzo (1900) Aldosivi v Union (Santa Fe) (2110) Tuesday, March 24 Temperley v Olimpo (0010)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.