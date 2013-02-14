Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Wednesday, February 13
Quilmes 0 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
3 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
5 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 River Plate 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
15 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Independiente 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 16
Racing Club v Argentinos Juniors (0015)
Godoy Cruz v Union (Santa Fe) (2000)
San Lorenzo v Atletico Belgrano (2010)
Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)
Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2315)
Sunday, February 17
Tigre v Boca Juniors (2000)
Quilmes v All Boys (2010)
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (2100)
River Plate v Estudiantes (2315)
Monday, February 18
Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (2315)