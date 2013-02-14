Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship match on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 13
Quilmes 0 Tigre 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 19 13 2 4 31 12 41
2 Newell's Old Boys 19 9 9 1 23 11 36
3 Atletico Belgrano 19 10 6 3 22 13 36
4 Lanus 19 10 4 5 23 10 34
5 Racing Club 19 9 6 4 26 12 33
6 Boca Juniors 19 9 6 4 25 20 33
7 Arsenal 19 9 4 6 19 22 31
8 River Plate 19 7 8 4 28 16 29
9 Estudiantes 19 8 4 7 19 16 28
10 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 6 8 5 26 24 26
11 San Lorenzo 19 6 8 5 20 20 26
12 All Boys 19 5 6 8 19 27 21
13 Atletico Rafaela 19 5 5 9 20 28 20
14 Godoy Cruz 19 5 5 9 13 24 20
15 Quilmes 19 3 10 6 16 23 19
16 Argentinos Juniors 19 4 7 8 19 29 19
17 San Martin (San Juan) 19 4 5 10 21 27 17
18 Independiente 19 3 8 8 16 24 17
19 Tigre 19 1 10 8 16 27 13
20 Union (Santa Fe) 19 0 7 12 16 33 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 16
Racing Club v Argentinos Juniors (0015)
Godoy Cruz v Union (Santa Fe) (2000)
San Lorenzo v Atletico Belgrano (2010)
Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)
Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2315)
Sunday, February 17
Tigre v Boca Juniors (2000)
Quilmes v All Boys (2010)
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (2100)
River Plate v Estudiantes (2315)
Monday, February 18
Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (2315)