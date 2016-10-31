Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Defensa y Justicia 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Sunday, October 30
Arsenal 2 River Plate 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Godoy Cruz 3 Aldosivi 1
Lanus 1 Tigre 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 San Lorenzo 2
Saturday, October 29
Estudiantes 2 Racing Club 1
Belgrano 0 Quilmes 0
Boca Juniors 4 Temperley 0
Huracan 1 Rosario Central 1
Independiente 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Talleres 2
Friday, October 28
Olimpo 2 Atletico Tucuman 1
Patronato 2 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 8 7 1 0 16 4 22
2 Newell's Old Boys 8 5 3 0 10 4 18
3 Boca Juniors 8 4 3 1 17 6 15
4 River Plate 8 4 3 1 16 9 15
-------------------------
5 San Lorenzo 8 4 3 1 15 10 15
6 Independiente 8 4 3 1 7 4 15
7 Racing Club 8 4 2 2 13 7 14
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 4 2 2 7 3 14
9 Godoy Cruz 8 4 1 3 9 11 13
10 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 3 3 2 6 4 12
-------------------------
11 Talleres 8 3 2 3 9 6 11
12 Banfield 8 3 2 3 8 10 11
13 Lanus 8 2 4 2 6 4 10
14 Tigre 8 2 4 2 11 10 10
15 Patronato 8 3 1 4 7 8 10
16 Atletico Tucuman 8 3 1 4 10 12 10
17 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 7 9 10
18 Atletico Rafaela 8 3 1 4 6 8 10
19 Rosario Central 8 2 3 3 10 8 9
20 Olimpo 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
21 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
22 Temperley 8 2 2 4 4 11 8
23 Huracan 8 1 4 3 6 7 7
24 San Martin (San Juan) 8 1 4 3 8 12 7
25 Defensa y Justicia 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
26 Belgrano 8 1 4 3 3 7 7
27 Sarmiento 7 1 3 3 3 6 6
28 Aldosivi 8 1 3 4 5 11 6
29 Velez Sarsfield 8 2 0 6 5 14 6
30 Arsenal 8 0 3 5 7 18 3
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, November 1
Union (Santa Fe) v Sarmiento (0015)