May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday Friday, May 16 All Boys 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 18 10 4 4 23 15 34 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 18 8 8 2 19 9 32 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 9 4 5 24 18 31 4 Boca Juniors 18 8 5 5 24 15 29 5 Godoy Cruz 18 8 5 5 21 17 29 6 Velez Sarsfield 18 8 3 7 31 24 27 7 Olimpo 18 7 6 5 18 14 27 8 San Lorenzo 18 7 6 5 17 17 27 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 7 6 5 12 12 27 10 Lanus 18 8 3 7 20 22 27 11 Rosario Central 18 6 7 5 18 19 25 12 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 17 24 13 Quilmes 18 7 3 8 16 17 24 14 Tigre 18 4 9 5 12 13 21 15 Atletico Belgrano 19 3 11 5 17 21 20 16 Arsenal 18 5 3 10 18 26 18 17 Racing Club 18 4 5 9 18 22 17 18 Atletico Rafaela 18 3 8 7 20 27 17 19 Argentinos Juniors 18 3 6 9 7 18 15 20 All Boys 19 3 6 10 14 27 15 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 17 Rosario Central v Argentinos Juniors (2330) Sunday, May 18 Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (1800) Colon (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (1800) Godoy Cruz v Racing Club (1800) Gimnasia-La Plata v Boca Juniors (2030) River Plate v Quilmes (2030) Tigre v Estudiantes (2030) Monday, May 19 Lanus v Newell's Old Boys (0030) San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (2310)