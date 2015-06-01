June 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, June 1 Arsenal 1 Crucero del Norte 0 Sunday, May 31 Estudiantes 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Boca Juniors 0 Aldosivi 1 Racing Club 2 River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Defensa y justicia 2 Saturday, May 30 Independiente 1 Tigre 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Banfield 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Nueva Chicago 0 Temperley 2 Sarmiento 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Friday, May 29 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 14 10 1 3 23 8 31 2 River Plate 13 8 4 1 26 15 28 ------------------------- 3 Boca Juniors 14 8 4 2 21 11 28 4 Racing Club 14 7 6 1 18 7 27 5 Rosario Central 14 7 6 1 20 13 27 6 Belgrano 14 8 2 4 19 11 26 7 Newell's Old Boys 14 6 5 3 16 11 23 8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 7 2 22 17 22 9 Tigre 13 6 4 3 14 10 22 10 Banfield 14 6 3 5 20 18 21 11 Aldosivi 14 6 3 5 19 18 21 12 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 6 3 12 12 21 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 5 5 4 17 16 20 14 Estudiantes 14 5 5 4 15 17 20 15 Independiente 14 4 7 3 18 14 19 16 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 7 3 19 17 19 17 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 3 6 16 14 18 18 Lanus 13 4 5 4 14 15 17 19 Sarmiento 14 4 5 5 16 18 17 20 Temperley 14 4 4 6 10 12 16 21 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 3 7 4 13 17 16 22 Godoy Cruz 14 4 4 6 13 19 16 23 Quilmes 14 3 4 7 16 23 13 24 Defensa y justicia 14 2 5 7 14 20 11 25 Olimpo 13 1 7 5 5 11 10 26 Crucero del Norte 14 2 4 8 10 19 10 27 Huracan 13 2 3 8 11 18 9 28 Atletico Rafaela 13 1 6 6 11 19 9 29 Arsenal 14 1 4 9 7 22 7 30 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, June 2 Huracan v Atletico Rafaela (0010) Lanus v Olimpo (0010)