Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 16
Arsenal 0 Estudiantes 1
Sunday, February 15
Sarmiento 1 River Plate 4
Argentinos Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Boca Juniors 3 Olimpo 1
Quilmes 0 Lanus 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Huracan 0
Saturday, February 14
Banfield 0 Temperley 1
Crucero del Norte 0 Tigre 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Independiente 3
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 1
Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
San Lorenzo 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Friday, February 13
Racing Club 0 Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Aldosivi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
3 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
13 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
15 Crucero del Norte 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nueva Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
26 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
27 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
27 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
27 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
30 Sarmiento 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, February 17
Belgrano v Nueva Chicago (0010)