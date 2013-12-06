Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Friday Friday, December 6 Atletico Belgrano 1 All Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 18 9 5 4 29 17 32 2 Lanus 18 8 6 4 30 16 30 3 Velez Sarsfield 18 8 6 4 24 16 30 4 Newell's Old Boys 18 8 6 4 25 19 30 5 Atletico Belgrano 19 8 5 6 28 20 29 6 Arsenal 18 7 8 3 21 18 29 7 Boca Juniors 18 8 4 6 24 23 28 8 Estudiantes 18 6 9 3 16 12 27 9 Atletico Rafaela 17 7 4 6 23 24 25 10 Argentinos Juniors 18 7 4 7 16 17 25 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 6 7 5 20 23 25 12 Godoy Cruz 18 6 6 6 17 15 24 13 Rosario Central 18 6 5 7 20 23 23 14 All Boys 19 5 7 7 19 19 22 15 Tigre 18 6 4 8 18 21 22 16 River Plate 18 5 5 8 11 13 20 17 Olimpo 18 5 5 8 18 25 20 18 Quilmes 18 5 5 8 13 22 20 19 Racing Club 18 3 4 11 10 24 13 20 Colon (Santa Fe) * 17 3 3 11 8 23 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, December 6 Racing Club v Godoy Cruz (2310) Saturday, December 7 Argentinos Juniors v Rosario Central (2100) Atletico Rafaela v Arsenal (2200) Sunday, December 8 Estudiantes v Tigre (2000) Boca Juniors v Gimnasia-La Plata (2115) Monday, December 9 Quilmes v River Plate (0015) Olimpo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2310)