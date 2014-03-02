March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 2
Olimpo 2 Lanus 0
Quilmes 1 Tigre 0
River Plate 1 San Lorenzo 0
Saturday, March 1
Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 0
Rosario Central 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Belgrano 2
Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 0
Friday, February 28
Racing Club 1 All Boys 1
Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 4 0 1 7 4 12
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 0 2 8 5 9
4 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 3 0 10 8 9
5 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
6 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
8 Olimpo 5 2 1 2 4 3 7
9 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
11 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
11 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
13 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6
14 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
15 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
16 All Boys 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
17 Racing Club 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
18 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
19 Lanus 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
20 Quilmes 5 1 0 4 1 6 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 3
Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0030)