March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, March 2 Olimpo 2 Lanus 0 Quilmes 1 Tigre 0 River Plate 1 San Lorenzo 0 Saturday, March 1 Argentinos Juniors 2 Arsenal 0 Rosario Central 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Atletico Belgrano 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 0 Friday, February 28 Racing Club 1 All Boys 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 0 2 8 5 9 4 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 3 0 10 8 9 5 Estudiantes 4 3 0 1 4 2 9 6 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 1 2 8 6 7 8 Olimpo 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 9 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 11 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 13 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6 14 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 15 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 16 All Boys 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 17 Racing Club 5 1 1 3 5 6 4 18 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 19 Lanus 5 1 1 3 6 11 4 20 Quilmes 5 1 0 4 1 6 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 3 Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (0030)