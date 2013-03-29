Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Tigre 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 11 1 16 2 Newell's Old Boys 6 4 1 1 11 7 13 3 River Plate 6 4 0 2 8 7 12 4 Quilmes 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 5 Arsenal 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 6 Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 7 Tigre 7 3 1 3 11 10 10 8 San Lorenzo 6 2 3 1 4 2 9 9 All Boys 6 2 2 2 8 7 8 10 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 11 Union (Santa Fe) 6 2 2 2 8 9 8 12 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 13 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 1 3 5 4 7 14 Independiente 6 2 1 3 4 5 7 15 Atletico Rafaela 6 1 3 2 9 8 6 16 Boca Juniors 6 1 3 2 6 9 6 17 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 1 2 4 9 15 5 18 Estudiantes 6 0 3 3 8 13 3 19 San Martin (San Juan) 6 0 3 3 4 11 3 20 Argentinos Juniors 6 0 2 4 3 9 2 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 Atletico Belgrano v Arsenal (0015) Argentinos Juniors v All Boys (1700) River Plate v Velez Sarsfield (2110) Estudiantes v Racing Club (2215) Sunday, March 31 Independiente v Boca Juniors (1715) San Martin (San Juan) v Godoy Cruz (1910) Atletico Rafaela v Union (Santa Fe) (1930) San Lorenzo v Newell's Old Boys (2110) Tuesday, April 2 Lanus v Quilmes
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.