Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
River Plate 3 Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0 Racing Club 3
Tigre 3 Atletico Rafaela 1
Saturday, November 29
Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
San Lorenzo 4 Estudiantes 0
Friday, November 28
Defensa y justicia 0 Velez Sarsfield 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38
-------------------------
2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
3 Independiente 18 10 3 5 31 25 33
4 Lanus 17 10 3 4 26 21 33
5 Boca Juniors 17 9 3 5 23 19 30
6 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 21 28
7 Tigre 18 8 2 8 28 22 26
8 Atletico Rafaela 18 7 4 7 24 23 25
9 Velez Sarsfield 18 7 4 7 21 20 25
10 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 24 24
11 San Lorenzo 18 7 2 9 24 22 23
12 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 21 22 23
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21
14 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 31 35 21
15 Banfield 18 5 5 8 23 22 20
16 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19
17 Defensa y justicia 18 5 4 9 19 30 19
18 Rosario Central 18 5 3 10 18 26 18
19 Olimpo 17 3 6 8 12 22 15
20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 1
Lanus v Boca Juniors (0030)
Godoy Cruz v Olimpo (2110)
Arsenal v Belgrano (2330)