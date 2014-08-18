Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, August 18 Quilmes 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Sunday, August 17 Atletico Belgrano 0 Boca Juniors 1 Racing Club 2 San Lorenzo 0 River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0 Saturday, August 16 Estudiantes 1 Independiente 0 Banfield 2 Defensa y justicia 3 Olimpo 2 Tigre 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1 Friday, August 15 Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 3 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 7 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Rosario Central 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 13 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 15 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 16 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 17 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 17 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Atletico Rafaela v Lanus (2330)