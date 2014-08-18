Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Quilmes 2 Godoy Cruz 2
Sunday, August 17
Atletico Belgrano 0 Boca Juniors 1
Racing Club 2 San Lorenzo 0
River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0
Saturday, August 16
Estudiantes 1 Independiente 0
Banfield 2 Defensa y justicia 3
Olimpo 2 Tigre 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 1
Friday, August 15
Newell's Old Boys 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
4 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
7 Olimpo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Rosario Central 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
13 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
15 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
16 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
17 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
17 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
19 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
1: Copa Libertadores
