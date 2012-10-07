Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 7 Atletico Belgrano 3 Boca Juniors 1 Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Saturday, October 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Racing Club 1 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 All Boys 1 Friday, October 5 Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 0 Lanus 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 10 6 4 0 11 4 22 2 Racing Club 10 6 2 2 15 5 20 3 Atletico Belgrano 10 5 4 1 13 7 19 4 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 14 9 17 5 Boca Juniors 10 5 2 3 14 14 17 6 Godoy Cruz 9 5 1 3 9 7 16 7 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 9 9 16 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 15 13 15 9 Lanus 10 4 2 4 10 6 14 10 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 13 12 13 11 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 4 3 13 17 13 12 River Plate 9 3 3 3 14 11 12 13 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 7 14 12 14 Quilmes 10 2 5 3 10 12 11 15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 13 15 10 17 Independiente 10 2 4 4 8 11 10 18 San Lorenzo 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 19 Tigre 10 0 6 4 9 16 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 10 0 3 7 8 17 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 River Plate v Godoy Cruz (2230)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.