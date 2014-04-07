April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Monday, April 7
Olimpo Gimnasia-La Plata Postponed
Sunday, April 6
Atletico Belgrano 2 River Plate 1
All Boys 1 San Lorenzo 2
Arsenal 0 Tigre 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Quilmes 2
Boca Juniors 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Rosario Central 1
Saturday, April 5
Lanus 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 12 6 3 3 14 10 21
2 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 3 3 10 7 21
3 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 2 4 22 16 20
4 River Plate 12 6 2 4 14 12 20
5 Godoy Cruz 12 5 4 3 13 11 19
6 Lanus 12 6 1 5 13 15 19
7 Estudiantes 11 4 6 1 10 7 18
8 Rosario Central 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
9 Boca Juniors 12 4 3 5 13 11 15
10 Atletico Rafaela 12 3 6 3 16 15 15
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 4 3 4 15 15 15
12 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15
13 Atletico Belgrano 12 3 6 3 15 17 15
14 Newell's Old Boys 12 3 5 4 12 10 14
15 Tigre 12 2 7 3 6 8 13
16 All Boys 12 3 4 5 9 14 13
17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 14 16 12
18 Argentinos Juniors 11 2 6 3 5 7 12
19 Quilmes 12 3 3 6 8 12 12
20 Arsenal 12 3 1 8 9 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 7
Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (2100) Postponed
Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (2310)