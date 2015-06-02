June 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 1
Huracan 3 Atletico Rafaela 2
Lanus 2 Olimpo 0
Arsenal 1 Crucero del Norte 0
Sunday, May 31
Estudiantes 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Boca Juniors 0
Aldosivi 1 Racing Club 2
River Plate 2 Rosario Central 0
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Defensa y justicia 2
Saturday, May 30
Independiente 1 Tigre 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Banfield 1
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Nueva Chicago 0 Temperley 2
Sarmiento 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Friday, May 29
Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 14 10 1 3 23 8 31
2 River Plate 13 8 4 1 26 15 28
-------------------------
3 Boca Juniors 14 8 4 2 21 11 28
4 Racing Club 14 7 6 1 18 7 27
5 Rosario Central 14 7 6 1 20 13 27
6 Belgrano 14 8 2 4 19 11 26
7 Newell's Old Boys 14 6 5 3 16 11 23
8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 5 7 2 22 17 22
9 Tigre 13 6 4 3 14 10 22
10 Banfield 14 6 3 5 20 18 21
11 Aldosivi 14 6 3 5 19 18 21
12 Argentinos Juniors 14 5 6 3 12 12 21
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 5 5 4 17 16 20
14 Lanus 14 5 5 4 16 15 20
15 Estudiantes 14 5 5 4 15 17 20
16 Independiente 14 4 7 3 18 14 19
17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 7 3 19 17 19
18 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 3 6 16 14 18
19 Sarmiento 14 4 5 5 16 18 17
20 Temperley 14 4 4 6 10 12 16
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 3 7 4 13 17 16
22 Godoy Cruz 14 4 4 6 13 19 16
23 Quilmes 14 3 4 7 16 23 13
24 Huracan 14 3 3 8 14 20 12
25 Defensa y justicia 14 2 5 7 14 20 11
26 Olimpo 14 1 7 6 5 13 10
27 Crucero del Norte 14 2 4 8 10 19 10
28 Atletico Rafaela 14 1 6 7 13 22 9
29 Arsenal 14 1 4 9 7 22 7
30 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6
1-2: Copa Libertadores