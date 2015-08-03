Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 3
Tigre 0 Quilmes 1
Sunday, August 2
Boca Juniors 3 Union (Santa Fe) 4
Crucero del Norte 3 Huracan 3
Defensa y justicia River Plate Postponed
Olimpo 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Racing Club 0 Belgrano 0
San Martin (San Juan) Lanus Postponed
Saturday, August 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Independiente 1
Rosario Central 1 Sarmiento 1
Argentinos Juniors 0 Godoy Cruz 0
Estudiantes 1 Nueva Chicago 0
San Lorenzo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Friday, July 31
Temperley 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Aldosivi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 19 12 4 3 29 10 40
2 Boca Juniors 19 12 4 3 32 16 40
-------------------------
3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37
4 Rosario Central 19 9 9 1 26 16 36
5 Racing Club 19 9 7 3 24 14 34
6 Belgrano 19 10 4 5 23 14 34
7 Independiente 19 8 8 3 26 16 32
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 5 5 27 20 32
9 Tigre 19 8 7 4 19 14 31
10 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 9 3 31 27 30
11 Estudiantes 19 8 6 5 19 19 30
12 Lanus 18 7 6 5 22 18 27
13 Banfield 18 7 5 6 22 20 26
14 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 9 4 23 22 24
15 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 6 7 18 21 24
16 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22
17 Aldosivi 19 6 4 9 23 28 22
18 Quilmes 19 6 4 9 22 27 22
19 Godoy Cruz 19 5 7 7 17 22 22
20 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 16 21 22
21 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 5 9 20 23 20
22 Olimpo 19 4 8 7 14 18 20
23 Sarmiento 19 4 7 8 18 23 19
24 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18
25 Huracan 19 4 6 9 21 27 18
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 3 9 7 16 24 18
27 Atletico Rafaela 19 3 6 10 18 33 15
28 Crucero del Norte 19 3 5 11 18 30 14
29 Arsenal 18 3 5 10 13 27 14
30 Nueva Chicago 19 0 8 11 8 25 8
1-2: Copa Libertadores
