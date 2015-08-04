UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, August 3 Banfield 4 Arsenal 1 Tigre 0 Quilmes 1 Sunday, August 2 Boca Juniors 3 Union (Santa Fe) 4 Crucero del Norte 3 Huracan 3 Defensa y justicia River Plate Postponed Olimpo 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Racing Club 0 Belgrano 0 San Martin (San Juan) Lanus Postponed Saturday, August 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Independiente 1 Rosario Central 1 Sarmiento 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Estudiantes 1 Nueva Chicago 0 San Lorenzo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Friday, July 31 Temperley 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Aldosivi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 19 12 4 3 29 10 40 2 Boca Juniors 19 12 4 3 32 16 40 ------------------------- 3 River Plate 18 10 7 1 36 19 37 4 Rosario Central 19 9 9 1 26 16 36 5 Racing Club 19 9 7 3 24 14 34 6 Belgrano 19 10 4 5 23 14 34 7 Independiente 19 8 8 3 26 16 32 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 5 5 27 20 32 9 Tigre 19 8 7 4 19 14 31 10 Union (Santa Fe) 19 7 9 3 31 27 30 11 Estudiantes 19 8 6 5 19 19 30 12 Banfield 19 8 5 6 26 21 29 13 Lanus 18 7 6 5 22 18 27 14 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 9 4 23 22 24 15 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 6 7 18 21 24 16 Temperley 19 5 7 7 14 16 22 17 Aldosivi 19 6 4 9 23 28 22 18 Quilmes 19 6 4 9 22 27 22 19 Godoy Cruz 19 5 7 7 17 22 22 20 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 16 21 22 21 Velez Sarsfield 19 5 5 9 20 23 20 22 Olimpo 19 4 8 7 14 18 20 23 Sarmiento 19 4 7 8 18 23 19 24 Defensa y justicia 18 4 6 8 17 22 18 25 Huracan 19 4 6 9 21 27 18 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 3 9 7 16 24 18 27 Atletico Rafaela 19 3 6 10 18 33 15 28 Crucero del Norte 19 3 5 11 18 30 14 29 Arsenal 19 3 5 11 14 31 14 30 Nueva Chicago 19 0 8 11 8 25 8 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 2 Defensa y justicia v River Plate Postponed San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus Postponed
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.