April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 3
Sarmiento 0 Independiente 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 4
Defensa y Justicia 0 Arsenal 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Aldosivi 1
San Lorenzo 3 Belgrano 2
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Saturday, April 2
Banfield 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Patronato 2 River Plate 1
Boca Juniors 3 Atletico Rafaela 0
Racing Club 3 Tigre 3
Friday, April 1
Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1
Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1
Temperley 1 Estudiantes 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Godoy Cruz 9 6 2 1 18 8 20
2 Rosario Central 9 5 3 1 15 7 18
3 Arsenal 9 5 1 3 11 6 16
4 Independiente 9 4 3 2 12 8 15
5 San Lorenzo 9 4 3 2 13 13 15
6 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 4 1 4 16 19 13
8 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 0 5 14 15 12
9 Patronato 9 3 3 3 13 14 12
10 Quilmes 8 2 4 2 14 16 10
11 River Plate 9 2 3 4 15 16 9
12 Banfield 9 1 5 3 11 14 8
13 Olimpo 9 2 2 5 7 12 8
14 Belgrano 9 2 1 6 11 16 7
15 Sarmiento 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
Zone B
1 Estudiantes 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
2 Lanus 8 6 1 1 13 5 19
3 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19
4 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17
5 San Martin (San Juan) 9 4 4 1 14 10 16
6 Racing Club 9 4 3 2 22 20 15
7 Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 10 6 14
8 Defensa y Justicia 9 4 1 4 19 11 13
9 Aldosivi 9 2 4 3 12 15 10
10 Union (Santa Fe) 8 2 3 3 14 14 9
11 Temperley 9 2 3 4 8 12 9
12 Tigre 9 1 4 4 14 15 7
13 Newell's Old Boys 9 1 4 4 13 17 7
14 Atletico Rafaela 9 1 1 7 7 22 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 9 0 3 6 5 21 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, April 5
Gimnasia-La Plata v Quilmes (0015)
Union (Santa Fe) v Lanus (0015)