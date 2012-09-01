Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 1
Arsenal 2 Lanus 0
Saturday, September 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 0
Friday, August 31
All Boys 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 7 2 11
2 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 4 0 11
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 3 1 0 6 3 10
4 Boca Juniors 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
5 Quilmes 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
6 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
8 River Plate 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
9 Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
10 Atletico Belgrano 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
11 All Boys 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
12 Estudiantes 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
13 San Lorenzo 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
14 Lanus 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
15 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
16 Atletico Rafaela 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
17 Independiente 4 0 2 2 0 4 2
18 Tigre 4 0 1 3 5 9 1
19 Union (Santa Fe) 5 0 0 5 3 9 0
20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, September 1
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Belgrano (2320)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 2
Tigre v San Lorenzo (1710)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (1915)
Godoy Cruz v Independiente (2115)
Colon (Santa Fe) v River Plate (2315)
Monday, September 3
Quilmes v Argentinos Juniors (2010)
Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)