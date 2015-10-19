Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 18 Racing Club 3 Boca Juniors 1 Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 1 Aldosivi 1 Rosario Central 2 Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 3 Banfield 1 Saturday, October 17 Estudiantes 4 Quilmes 1 Lanus 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 5 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Belgrano 1 Friday, October 16 Crucero del Norte 0 Independiente 4 Huracan 3 Sarmiento 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 28 19 4 5 47 23 61 2 Rosario Central 28 15 11 2 43 23 56 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 28 16 7 5 41 20 55 4 Racing Club 28 15 8 5 37 23 53 5 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51 6 Estudiantes 28 13 9 6 31 26 48 7 Belgrano 28 13 8 7 30 21 47 8 River Plate 28 12 10 6 45 31 46 9 Tigre 28 12 9 7 32 24 45 10 Banfield 28 12 8 8 34 30 44 11 Quilmes 28 12 6 10 35 34 42 12 Union (Santa Fe) 27 9 12 6 38 35 39 13 Lanus 28 9 11 8 30 27 38 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 8 9 36 35 38 15 Newell's Old Boys 28 9 9 10 24 29 36 16 Aldosivi 28 9 7 12 34 40 34 17 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 12 9 31 34 33 18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33 19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32 20 Godoy Cruz 28 8 7 13 30 36 31 21 Defensa y Justicia 27 8 6 13 26 29 30 22 Sarmiento 28 7 9 12 22 30 30 23 Temperley 27 6 11 10 18 24 29 24 Huracan 28 6 11 11 27 34 29 25 Velez Sarsfield 28 7 8 13 27 35 29 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 5 13 10 21 29 28 27 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24 28 Nueva Chicago 28 5 8 15 25 36 23 29 Atletico Rafaela 28 4 11 13 29 49 23 30 Crucero del Norte 28 3 5 20 21 50 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 19 Defensa y Justicia v Union (Santa Fe) (2315) Tuesday, October 20 Temperley v Gimnasia-La Plata (0010)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
BERLIN, March 23 Germany striker Timo Werner, who earned his first cap against England on Wednesday, has been ruled out of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Azerbaijan with a muscle injury, the team said on Thursday.