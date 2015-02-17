Soccer-Brazil close in on qualification for Russia 2018
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazil could become the first side to guarantee qualification for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday if they beat Paraguay at home and both Ecuador and Chile drop points.
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, February 16 Belgrano 3 Nueva Chicago 1 Arsenal 0 Estudiantes 1 Sunday, February 15 Sarmiento 1 River Plate 4 Argentinos Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Boca Juniors 3 Olimpo 1 Quilmes 0 Lanus 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Huracan 0 Saturday, February 14 Banfield 0 Temperley 1 Crucero del Norte 0 Tigre 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Independiente 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Defensa y justicia 1 Godoy Cruz 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1 San Lorenzo 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Friday, February 13 Racing Club 0 Rosario Central 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Aldosivi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Belgrano 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 7 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 8 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Estudiantes 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 14 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 16 Crucero del Norte 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 18 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 19 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 25 Nueva Chicago 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 25 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 27 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 27 Atletico Rafaela 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 27 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 30 Sarmiento 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1-3: Copa Libertadores
SYDNEY, March 28 Iran took a significant step towards qualifying for next year's World Cup finals with a 1-0 win over China on Tuesday that pushed Marcello Lippi's team closer to the brink of elimination.