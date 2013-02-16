Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 16
Godoy Cruz 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
San Lorenzo 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Friday, February 15
Racing Club 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
2 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
3 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
4 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
6 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 River Plate 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
11 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
17 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Independiente 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
19 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 16
Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2215)
Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2315)
Sunday, February 17
Tigre v Boca Juniors (2000)
Quilmes v All Boys (2010)
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (2100)
River Plate v Estudiantes (2315)
Monday, February 18
Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (2210)