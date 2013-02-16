Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 16 Godoy Cruz 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 San Lorenzo 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Friday, February 15 Racing Club 2 Argentinos Juniors 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 2 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 4 Newell's Old Boys 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 Tigre 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 6 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 7 River Plate 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 11 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 16 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 17 Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Independiente 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 19 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 20 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 16 Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (2215) Velez Sarsfield v Independiente (2315) Sunday, February 17 Tigre v Boca Juniors (2000) Quilmes v All Boys (2010) Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (2100) River Plate v Estudiantes (2315) Monday, February 18 Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (2210)