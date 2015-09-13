Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Saturday, September 12
Atletico Rafaela 1 Belgrano 1
Tigre 3 Velez Sarsfield 0
Huracan 1 San Lorenzo 0
Independiente 3 Racing Club 0
Nueva Chicago 1 Argentinos Juniors 2
Olimpo 1 Sarmiento 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Friday, September 11
Defensa y Justicia 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 24 15 5 4 35 14 50
2 Boca Juniors 23 15 4 4 38 19 49
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 23 12 9 2 32 20 45
4 Racing Club 23 12 7 4 30 19 43
5 River Plate 22 11 8 3 42 24 41
6 Independiente 24 10 11 3 33 19 41
7 Tigre 24 11 7 6 26 19 40
8 Belgrano 24 11 6 7 27 20 39
9 Estudiantes 23 10 8 5 24 22 38
10 Banfield 23 10 7 6 30 23 37
11 Lanus 23 9 9 5 27 20 36
12 Gimnasia-La Plata 23 10 5 8 32 27 35
13 San Martin (San Juan) 24 7 11 6 30 29 32
14 Quilmes 23 9 5 9 30 30 32
15 Union (Santa Fe) 23 7 10 6 33 32 31
16 Argentinos Juniors 24 7 8 9 27 30 29
17 Temperley 23 6 10 7 16 17 28
18 Defensa y Justicia 23 7 6 10 24 25 27
19 Olimpo 24 5 11 8 15 19 26
20 Newell's Old Boys 23 6 8 9 19 24 26
21 Aldosivi 23 7 5 11 27 35 26
22 Velez Sarsfield 24 6 7 11 25 32 25
23 Godoy Cruz 23 6 7 10 21 29 25
24 Sarmiento 24 5 9 10 19 25 24
25 Huracan 24 5 9 10 24 32 24
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 23 4 11 8 18 26 23
27 Atletico Rafaela 24 4 9 11 25 41 21
28 Arsenal 24 4 5 15 18 37 17
29 Nueva Chicago 24 2 8 14 14 32 14
30 Crucero del Norte 23 3 5 15 20 40 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (1810)
Estudiantes v Gimnasia-La Plata (1900)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Union (Santa Fe) (1940)
River Plate v Boca Juniors (2115)
Monday, September 14
Lanus v Banfield (0030)
Aldosivi v Crucero del Norte (2100)
Tuesday, September 15
Temperley v Quilmes (0010)