April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Atletico Rafaela 0 Boca Juniors 0
Estudiantes 1 Huracan 1
River Plate 1 Sarmiento 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Belgrano 1
Saturday, April 22
Rosario Central 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Aldosivi 0 Newell's Old Boys 3
Banfield 2 Quilmes 0
Defensa y Justicia 1 Lanus 0
Racing Club 4 Atletico Tucuman 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Friday, April 21
San Lorenzo 0 Temperley 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 21 13 6 2 45 18 45
2 Newell's Old Boys 21 12 6 3 30 13 42
3 Estudiantes 21 11 6 4 35 20 39
4 Racing Club 21 12 3 6 39 26 39
5 River Plate 21 11 6 4 34 21 39
-------------------------
6 San Lorenzo 21 11 4 6 36 27 37
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 20 11 3 6 20 14 36
8 Banfield 21 11 3 7 29 25 36
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 21 9 7 5 20 14 34
10 Independiente 19 8 7 4 20 12 31
11 Rosario Central 21 8 7 6 25 20 31
-------------------------
12 Talleres 20 8 6 6 21 17 30
13 Lanus 21 8 6 7 23 22 30
14 Atletico Tucuman 21 7 6 8 25 25 27
15 Defensa y Justicia 20 7 6 7 17 18 27
16 Union (Santa Fe) 21 7 6 8 21 25 27
17 Godoy Cruz 20 8 2 10 22 27 26
18 Velez Sarsfield 21 7 4 10 19 30 25
19 Atletico Rafaela 21 6 6 9 19 20 24
20 Patronato 20 6 6 8 19 24 24
21 Temperley 21 6 6 9 17 25 24
22 Olimpo 20 4 9 7 16 18 21
23 Huracan 21 4 9 8 16 20 21
24 Sarmiento 21 5 6 10 20 25 21
25 Tigre 20 5 6 9 24 30 21
26 San Martin (San Juan) 21 4 9 8 17 30 21
27 Aldosivi 21 4 8 9 13 24 20
28 Quilmes 21 5 4 12 14 33 19
29 Belgrano 21 2 8 11 12 24 14
30 Arsenal 20 2 5 13 16 37 11
1-5: Copa Libertadores
6-11: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Talleres v Godoy Cruz (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Arsenal v Independiente (2315)
Monday, April 24
Patronato v Olimpo (2200)
Tuesday, April 25
Colon (Santa Fe) v Tigre (0015)