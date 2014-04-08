April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Monday Monday, April 7 Estudiantes 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Sunday, April 6 Atletico Belgrano 2 River Plate 1 All Boys 1 San Lorenzo 2 Arsenal 0 Tigre 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Quilmes 2 Boca Juniors 3 Godoy Cruz 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 Rosario Central 1 Saturday, April 5 Lanus 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 12 6 3 3 14 10 21 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 12 5 6 1 11 7 21 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 3 3 10 7 21 4 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 2 4 22 16 20 5 River Plate 12 6 2 4 14 12 20 6 Godoy Cruz 12 5 4 3 13 11 19 7 Lanus 12 6 1 5 13 15 19 8 Rosario Central 12 5 3 4 14 13 18 9 Boca Juniors 12 4 3 5 13 11 15 10 Atletico Rafaela 12 3 6 3 16 15 15 11 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 4 3 4 15 15 15 12 Olimpo 11 4 3 4 9 9 15 13 Atletico Belgrano 12 3 6 3 15 17 15 14 Newell's Old Boys 12 3 5 4 12 10 14 15 Tigre 12 2 7 3 6 8 13 16 All Boys 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 14 16 12 18 Argentinos Juniors 12 2 6 4 5 8 12 19 Quilmes 12 3 3 6 8 12 12 20 Arsenal 12 3 1 8 9 16 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 8 Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata