Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Independiente 3 Tigre 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Godoy Cruz 2
Velez Sarsfield 1 Banfield 0
Friday, October 24
Belgrano 1 Rosario Central 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 12 8 4 0 26 6 28
-------------------------
2 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26
3 Lanus 12 7 3 2 19 12 24
4 Racing Club 12 7 1 4 21 15 22
5 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 16 13 20
6 Boca Juniors 12 6 2 4 15 15 20
7 Atletico Rafaela 12 5 4 3 14 12 19
8 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18
9 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17
10 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 15 16 17
11 Rosario Central 13 5 1 7 17 19 16
12 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
13 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 3 5 4 9 10 14
14 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 13 16 14
15 Godoy Cruz 13 3 5 5 21 27 14
16 Banfield 13 3 4 6 14 16 13
17 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 13 19 13
18 Defensa y justicia 12 3 3 6 16 22 12
19 Quilmes 12 1 6 5 13 19 9
20 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 15 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Olimpo v Racing Club (0030)
Estudiantes v Quilmes (1800)
Lanus v San Lorenzo (1800)
Boca Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2115)
Monday, October 27
Atletico Rafaela v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)