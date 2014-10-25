Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 25 Independiente 3 Tigre 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Godoy Cruz 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Banfield 0 Friday, October 24 Belgrano 1 Rosario Central 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 12 8 4 0 26 6 28 ------------------------- 2 Independiente 13 8 2 3 24 19 26 3 Lanus 12 7 3 2 19 12 24 4 Racing Club 12 7 1 4 21 15 22 5 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 16 13 20 6 Boca Juniors 12 6 2 4 15 15 20 7 Atletico Rafaela 12 5 4 3 14 12 19 8 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 6 3 14 16 18 9 Tigre 13 5 2 6 19 16 17 10 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 15 16 17 11 Rosario Central 13 5 1 7 17 19 16 12 Arsenal 12 4 3 5 12 15 15 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 3 5 4 9 10 14 14 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 13 16 14 15 Godoy Cruz 13 3 5 5 21 27 14 16 Banfield 13 3 4 6 14 16 13 17 Belgrano 13 3 4 6 13 19 13 18 Defensa y justicia 12 3 3 6 16 22 12 19 Quilmes 12 1 6 5 13 19 9 20 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 15 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 26 Olimpo v Racing Club (0030) Estudiantes v Quilmes (1800) Lanus v San Lorenzo (1800) Boca Juniors v Defensa y justicia (2115) Monday, October 27 Atletico Rafaela v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)